entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left UK to pursue a happier life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly changing their brand promise to fit into the most lucrative stream.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who played victims in the past, are now shifting their ‘poor me’ cries to something that earns them more money.

Writing in The Sun, Jane Moore shared how the couple earlier shaped themselves as "persecuted lovers who fled the wicked royal kingdom in the pursuit of a happier life".

The couple later changed their image to "misunderstood Harry whose angelic wife was his rock after his dreadful family ostracised him",

However, despite their efforts to make money out of their situations, Rolling Stone printed the headline 'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in their flop era’ this July.

Meghan and Harry left the Royal Family in 2020, two years after quitting their positions as senior royals.en

