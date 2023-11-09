 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire over statement about King Charles birthday invite snub

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Harry, Meghan ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?
Harry, Meghan ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of “twisting” facts to garner more attention after King Charles snubbed them from his intimate birthday party guest list.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement after The Sunday Times reported that the monarch invited them to his birthday dinner but they declined the invitation.

The couple, while refuting the rumours, did not let go of the chance to bash the media publication for publishing false news about them.

Discussing the matter, royal expert Angela Levin told GB News that the California-based Royal couple is “twisting” the narrative in their favour.

"We've got an unknown, unnamed person saying all sorts of things. We can't believe a word of it. We're so used to them twisting things," she said.

The expert added, "But also The Sunday Times is a very respectable paper, and the royal head of that is also very careful and well respected. So I don't believe that.”

Expressing her support for the head of the media publication, Levin said, “I'm sure she's right and they're wrong.”

Speaking on how Harry and Meghan used their chance to question the integrity of the British media with their statement, she said, "That's because they've become so unpleasant.”

“They're so nasty," she said of the dup. "They're so awful about things. And also I call them eco-hypocrites because they're going so many times in private planes and yet they're telling us that we absolutely must not do that."

More From Entertainment:

Irina Shayk accused of staging Tom Brady apartment visit after breakup video

Irina Shayk accused of staging Tom Brady apartment visit after breakup
Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour

Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour
‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir

‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir
Zac Efron shows willingness to play ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry in biopic

Zac Efron shows willingness to play ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry in biopic
SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios video

SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios
Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed

Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed
Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga video

Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga
A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony

A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony
King Charles 'crawls around for hours' for Queen Camilla's grandchildren

King Charles 'crawls around for hours' for Queen Camilla's grandchildren
Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change

Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change
Travis Kelce's ambiguous statements keep Taylor Swift fans in suspense

Travis Kelce's ambiguous statements keep Taylor Swift fans in suspense
The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship

The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship