Prince William, Kate Middleton is causing isolation and anger

The Prince and Princess of Wales have just been called out for causing isolation and anger among the Sussexes

The Prince and Princess of Wales are allegedly planning an ultimate kind of revenge on Meghan Markle.

Royal editor of Talk TV Sarah Hewson made these shocking admissions.

She weighed in on things during a candid chat with Fabulous.

According to Hewson, “Kate and William are making inroads into America, which wasn't a given because of what Harry and Meghan said on the Oprah interview, what was said on their Netflix documentary, and of course in Spare.”

“It could have very much gone the other way for Kate and William and I think they were very concerned about how the American public might respond to these revelations.”

“But it looks from the polling, that they are siding with Kate and William,” the expert also added.

“When William was in America he was right at the top of the polls, even beating homegrown leaders like Joe Biden and Donald Trump.”

By now, “He has really raised his profile as a global statesman - this week wooing crowds in Singapore - and now has a whole army of female fans after he waded around in his boots in the Hudson River.”

“Meanwhile Catherine is growing in confidence and stature, and she looks like a Queen in waiting.”

Not to mention, “The Americans love her. So I do think there will be a sense of frustration from Harry and Meghan seeing all of this play out.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “I think they will be feeling isolated and I think they will be angry.”