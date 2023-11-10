 
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle unable to mask Prince Harry's 'inner anxiety' at recent appearance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first public appearance after King Charles' birthday controversy

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 10, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle could not help her husband Prince Harry hide his anxiety as they stepped out first time since King Charles birthday drama.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance in Downtown San Diego to inaugurate a newly established veterans' center.

However, body language expert Judi James has noted intriguing dynamics in the couple's behavior during the event, especially focusing on Prince Harry's apparent discomfort in the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry appears ‘downcast’ in first appearance after King Charles birthday snub

James suggested to The Express that Meghan tried to compensate for her husband's unease, taking on a more dominant and maternal role, still could not mask his “inner anxiety.”

"For a couple that is normally bonded together as a double-act, it looked odd to see Meghan walking out ahead while an unsmiling Harry followed on showing several signals of inner anxiety, like the way he clenched his jacket together with one hand to form a body barrier and the way he rubbed his hands together as he spoke to the host,” she said.

"Meghan signals with him were very maternal and dominant in terms of a power display. Having called him ‘This one’ at a recent outing, here she looked back to see him chatting with the hosts and extended one arm to pat him on the back in a very public display of ushering him along,” the expert added.

"It was Meghan standing beaming in the spotlight while a speech was made while Harry stood behind her looking like an unsmiling ‘plus one.’”

This analysis comes just days after the couple confirmed that they had not received any communication from the King regarding his upcoming birthday, adding a layer of intrigue to the scrutiny of their public appearances. 

