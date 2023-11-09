Prince Harry appears ‘downcast’ in first appearance after King Charles birthday snub

File Footage

Prince Harry appeared "downcast and sad" during his first public appearance following the controversy surrounding King Charles' 75th birthday.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle stepped out to inaugurate a new veterans' center in Downtown San Diego just days after issuing a statement about Charles' “humiliating” birthday snub.

While Harry appeared glum, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, couldn't conceal her smile throughout the ceremony, seemingly sending a message to the Royal family that she was unfazed by the birthday rebuff.

Looking happy and content despite not being invited to the Royal dinner, Meghan exuded charm in a stylish, tailored black suit adorned with diamond studs and minimal makeup.

In a video of the event, Meghan Markle could be seen beaming, while Harry had a dispirited look on his face as he interacted with officials during the inaugural ceremony.

This comes after The Sunday Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have declined an invitation to King Charles’ 75th birthday dinner.

However, the couple dismissed the report with an official statement via their spokesperson, revealing they never got an invite for the birthday bash of His Majesty.

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the statement read.

“It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the couple shared in their statement.