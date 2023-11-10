The Prince of Wales talked about going further than his family

King Charles reacts to Prince William's 'controversial' remarks?

Prince William is having much more visible public profile to prepare himself for his future role as a king because his father's reign is inevitably set to be shorter than that of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

At the time of Charles' ascension to the throne Robert Hazell, professor of government and the constitution at University College London, said "William will have to undertake more of the load, so I have no doubt that there will be an increasing share of royal duty that William will assume."

While people were expecting that the king would allow his son to take more responsibilities and start shrinking his own role, the Royal Family on Friday announced the monarch's decision which speaks volumes of what is going on behind the doors in the palace.

The statement said the king has renamed charities founded by him.

The statement said, "Following His Majesty The King’s Accession, the below charitable organizations which were founded by His Majesty."



While the full statement explains why the decision was taken to change the names of the organizations, it sparked speculations on social media about the reasons behind the monarch's move.

It came just two days after Prince William was criticized for his remarks that he made abroad a plane while returning from Singapore.

The Prince of Wales talked about going further than other members of the British royal family on climate change.

Multiple media outlets have published stories and articles discussing Prince William's remarks, with one saying "Prince William could have 'chosen his words better' when he vowed to 'go further.



William's comments have drawn criticism from the same media outlets that often take sides with him in his rift with Prince Harry.

