Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been named as a Global Ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers, the charity that helps young children who have lost an armed forces parent.



According to People magazine, the charity was set up in 2010 by Nikki Scott, whose husband Corp. Lee Scott died when he was on a tour of Afghanistan in 2009.

Prince Harry has been involved with the charity since 2017 and was recently asked to be its first-ever Global Ambassador.

In his new role, he will support Scotty’s Little Soldiers to give a voice to bereaved military children, reach more families in need, and discover potential opportunities for collaboration and growth in the military and veteran community globally.

As Harry named global ambassador, charity’s founder Nikki Scott said, “We are really excited Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is joining Scotty's as a Global Ambassador. He's supported Scotty's for a number of years and having been bereaved as a child himself and having served in the British Armed Forces, including deploying to Afghanistan, Prince Harry resonates with our members.

“They know he truly understands them and the challenges they face as bereaved military children. The Duke is also able to use his profile to help raise awareness of the charity, meaning that we can reach and support more children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.”