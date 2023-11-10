 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador

Prince Harry has been involved with the charity since 2017

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 10, 2023

Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador
Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been named as a Global Ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers, the charity that helps young children who have lost an armed forces parent.

According to People magazine, the charity was set up in 2010 by Nikki Scott, whose husband Corp. Lee Scott died when he was on a tour of Afghanistan in 2009.

Prince Harry has been involved with the charity since 2017 and was recently asked to be its first-ever Global Ambassador.

In his new role, he will support Scotty’s Little Soldiers to give a voice to bereaved military children, reach more families in need, and discover potential opportunities for collaboration and growth in the military and veteran community globally.

As Harry named global ambassador, charity’s founder Nikki Scott said, “We are really excited Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is joining Scotty's as a Global Ambassador. He's supported Scotty's for a number of years and having been bereaved as a child himself and having served in the British Armed Forces, including deploying to Afghanistan, Prince Harry resonates with our members.

“They know he truly understands them and the challenges they face as bereaved military children. The Duke is also able to use his profile to help raise awareness of the charity, meaning that we can reach and support more children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.”

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic
Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story video

Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story
Travis Kelce lands in Buenos Aires for Taylor Swift’s Eras shows - see pic

Travis Kelce lands in Buenos Aires for Taylor Swift’s Eras shows - see pic
Prince William’s future plan for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice laid bare amid reports of new royal roles video

Prince William’s future plan for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice laid bare amid reports of new royal roles
King Charles reacts to Prince William's 'controversial' remarks?

King Charles reacts to Prince William's 'controversial' remarks?
Netflix 'Avatar The Last Airbender' : Plot, Cast, Trailer and More!

Netflix 'Avatar The Last Airbender' : Plot, Cast, Trailer and More!
Keke Palmer shares SHOCKING footage of abuse by Darius Jackson - see photos

Keke Palmer shares SHOCKING footage of abuse by Darius Jackson - see photos
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘regrets’ after Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘regrets’ after Matthew Perry’s death
Kate Middleton, Harry Styles video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Harry Styles video goes viral

BTS Jungkook leaves heartfelt message for bandmates

BTS Jungkook leaves heartfelt message for bandmates