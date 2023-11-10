Prince Harry and others say "We intend to uncover the truth at trial"

Prince Harry issues latest statement after London High Court decision

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has issued latest statement on his upcoming trial against the publisher after the High Court judge's decision on Friday.



Earlier on Friday, the High Court in London ruled that King Charles younger son Prince Harry, singer Elton John and five other high-profile British figures can have their lawsuit against the publisher alleging widespread unlawful behaviour heard at trial.

Publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) had sought at hearings in March to have the case thrown out, saying the claims that were brought in October 2022 were outside a six-year time limit for legal action.

Following the court’s ruling, a statement issued by the law firm Hamlins on behalf of Prince Harry and other claimants "We intend to uncover the truth at trial and hold those responsible at Associated Newspapers fully accountable."

The statement further reads they were “delighted with today’s decision which allows our claims over serious criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by the Mail titles to proceed to trial”.