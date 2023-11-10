 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry issues latest statement after London High Court decision

Prince Harry and others say "We intend to uncover the truth at trial"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 10, 2023

Prince Harry issues latest statement after London High Court decision
Prince Harry issues latest statement after London High Court decision

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has issued latest statement on his upcoming trial against the publisher after the High Court judge's decision on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the High Court in London ruled that King Charles younger son Prince Harry, singer Elton John and five other high-profile British figures can have their lawsuit against the publisher alleging widespread unlawful behaviour heard at trial.

Publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) had sought at hearings in March to have the case thrown out, saying the claims that were brought in October 2022 were outside a six-year time limit for legal action.

Following the court’s ruling, a statement issued by the law firm Hamlins on behalf of Prince Harry and other claimants "We intend to uncover the truth at trial and hold those responsible at Associated Newspapers fully accountable."

The statement further reads they were “delighted with today’s decision which allows our claims over serious criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by the Mail titles to proceed to trial”.

More From Entertainment:

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest decision

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest decision
Meghan Markle faces uphill battle to protect private texts in looming trial

Meghan Markle faces uphill battle to protect private texts in looming trial
Prince Harry accused of pretending to be a working royal

Prince Harry accused of pretending to be a working royal

Bullying bombshells from Robert De Niro’s $1.2 million discrimination trial

Bullying bombshells from Robert De Niro’s $1.2 million discrimination trial
Kim Kardashian set to get married again?

Kim Kardashian set to get married again?
'Friends' cast not getting over Matthew Perry's death anytime soon: Insider

'Friends' cast not getting over Matthew Perry's death anytime soon: Insider
Prince Harry is showing the true extent of his ‘entitlement’ video

Prince Harry is showing the true extent of his ‘entitlement’
Prince Harry receives good news from UK court video

Prince Harry receives good news from UK court
Dua Lipa steps out in style with beau Romain Gavras and brother Gjin

Dua Lipa steps out in style with beau Romain Gavras and brother Gjin
King Charles is ‘still waiting’ on Prince Harry no matter how hard

King Charles is ‘still waiting’ on Prince Harry no matter how hard
Prince William ruffles royal feathers with 'controversial' remarks

Prince William ruffles royal feathers with 'controversial' remarks

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert united against divorce rumors, staging a strong front

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert united against divorce rumors, staging a strong front