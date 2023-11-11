 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is unpredictable and hostile

The Duke of Sussex has just come under fire for being utterly unpredictable and hostile

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Prince Harry is unpredictable and hostile
Prince Harry is unpredictable and hostile

The Duke of Sussex has just found himself branded unpredictable and hostile for the timing of his statement.

Royal Family commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued all these claims.

He broke all of it down in a candid piece for the Daily Express US and started by bashing the couple’s timing for statement.

According to Mr Fitzwilliam’s, the decision to bash the invite news was ‘poorly timed’ and due to that "it could certainly take years for a reconciliation to happen between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.”

Read More: King Charles reacts to Prince Harry ‘disrespectful’ birthday invite snub

He also posed the question, “Who would trust Harry and Meghan, especially after their timing releasing the news about not hearing anything about an invite to King Charles' 75th birthday celebrations on the day of the King's first speech opening Parliament as Monarch?”

“That type of move is deeply resented by the Royal Family and courtiers.”

During the course of that chat, Mr Fitzwilliams also branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “unpredictable” as well as “hostile”.

Later on he also went on to add, "I really don’t think Harry cares about not being invited to his father’s 75th. The rift runs deep. The Sussexes reportedly still want an apology from the Royal Family.”

In light of this, “What the future holds is uncertain. It is not a pleasant prospect for King Charles to deal with.”

“He did end the tenure of the Sussexes on Frogmore after Harry’s memoir Spare was released, which was an important step, but he is dealing with a couple who are both unpredictable and hostile,” Mr Fitzwilliams added before singing off from the conversation.  

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'toxicity' is 'unpredictable', says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'toxicity' is 'unpredictable', says expert
Prince Harry branded a ‘whiner’ of epic proportions

Prince Harry branded a ‘whiner’ of epic proportions
Kate Middleton 'sympathy' is with Prince Harry, 'blames' Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'sympathy' is with Prince Harry, 'blames' Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West while dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect’

Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West while dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect’
Nostradamus prediction sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles, Prince William

Nostradamus prediction sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles, Prince William
Zac Efron goes under the knife for multiple face changes?

Zac Efron goes under the knife for multiple face changes?
King Charles gets first new patronage since accession

King Charles gets first new patronage since accession
'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor shares key disclaimer about film

'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor shares key disclaimer about film
Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity

Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity
Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie
King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role video

King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role

Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'

Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'