Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims

Nicki Minaj is no follower, she explains when, in the latest interview, she refused to walk back on her controversial views related to the coronavirus vaccine.



In 2021, the Anaconda hitmaker triggered intense backlash after she tweeted the vaccine shots had swelled her cousin's friend's testicles, making him "impotent" in Trinidad & Tobago.

In the same year, the Grammy-nominated singer turned down the Met Gala guidelines on vaccination. She didn't attend the event.

Many experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, refuted the pop star's unsubstantiated claims, but she did not relent.

In the latest talk to Vogue, the 40-year-old said, "I'm one of those people who doesn't go with a crowd," adding, "I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone."

She continued, "Every time I talk about politics, people get mad," saying, "I'm sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for."

Noting, "There's a lot we don't know that's going on in the government, and I don't think it changes whether you lean to the left or right."

Meanwhile, Nicki is gearing up to roll out her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album on Dec. 8.