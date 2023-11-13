 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims

Nicki Minaj stresses that she will not relent from her controversial views on the COVID-19 vaccine despite the backlash

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 13, 2023

Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims
Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims

Nicki Minaj is no follower, she explains when, in the latest interview, she refused to walk back on her controversial views related to the coronavirus vaccine.

In 2021, the Anaconda hitmaker triggered intense backlash after she tweeted the vaccine shots had swelled her cousin's friend's testicles, making him "impotent" in Trinidad & Tobago.

In the same year, the Grammy-nominated singer turned down the Met Gala guidelines on vaccination. She didn't attend the event.

Many experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, refuted the pop star's unsubstantiated claims, but she did not relent.

In the latest talk to Vogue, the 40-year-old said, "I'm one of those people who doesn't go with a crowd," adding, "I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone."

She continued, "Every time I talk about politics, people get mad," saying, "I'm sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for."

Noting, "There's a lot we don't know that's going on in the government, and I don't think it changes whether you lean to the left or right."

Meanwhile, Nicki is gearing up to roll out her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album on Dec. 8.

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released video

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing
Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again

Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again
Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding

Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding
Sophie Turner gets back to 'normal life' after shocking Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner gets back to 'normal life' after shocking Joe Jonas split
Travis Kelce's hasty return from Argentina after Taylor Swift's concert romance

Travis Kelce's hasty return from Argentina after Taylor Swift's concert romance
Britney Spears claps back at Lynne Spears's denial regarding selling her stuff

Britney Spears claps back at Lynne Spears's denial regarding selling her stuff
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper leaks saucy tidbit on season 5

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper leaks saucy tidbit on season 5
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making the world ‘walk a tight rope’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making the world ‘walk a tight rope’
Prince Harry is ready to go to war after getting free from archaic rules

Prince Harry is ready to go to war after getting free from archaic rules