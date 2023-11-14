Bianca Censori heeds to 'jealous' friends' warnings about Kanye West?

Calling her friends "jealous" for pointing to Kanye West's apparent red flags, Bianca Censor seemingly gave in to their advice as she jetted to Down Under without Kanye West.



Sharing the background insights, a source spilled the beans to Daily Mail, "Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca."

Expressing her friends' worry about the Power hitmaker allegedly controlling his better-half, the insider shared, "Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the * up."

She continued, "She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage."

The tipster also claimed, "She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective."

Bianca traveled to Australia after Kanye and North West flew to Dubai for a father-daughter trip.