Taylor Swift viral PDA with beau Travis Kelce was ‘genuine’ despite backlash

Taylor Swift was hit with controversy after fans of the popstar accused her of staging PDA with Travis Kelce during her recent Argentina concert amid Eras tour.



However, dismissed such claims, a renowned celebrity psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, said the PDA was “genuine” display of love.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said that the sweet kiss, captured in a video going viral on the internet, is the most genuine and loving display ever witnessed from the pop sensation.

Analyzing the footage, Honigman pointed out Swift’s uncharacteristic, giddy run towards Kelce, emphasizing her excitement to see him.

The psychic noted that this joyful and natural behavior contrasts with Taylor's usual poised and curated image, suggesting an unguarded moment of happiness.

Honigman observed, "She's not looking to the sides to see who's watching, she's only got eyes for her beau."

She went on to highlight Kelce’s initially laced arms behind him, interpreting it as a gesture to let Taylor decide the level of public display.

"He's letting her decide whether this will be a public display of affection or not," she explained while noting how their body language showcased closeness and genuine affection as they embraced each other.

According to Honigman, the lip lock revealed a sense of safety and comfort in expressing happiness with being together.

She concluded, "As they walk away, they are fully in step with one another. They naturally walk at the same pace, in the same direction, which shows us that they are completely at home in each other's arms."