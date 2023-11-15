Kendall Jenner fans are questioning her recent post's caption as they're concerned if she broke up with Bad Bunny

Did Kendall Jenner breakup with Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner's latest social media has sparked breakup rumors with Bad Bunny as fans question the meaning of its caption.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old model posted a somber picture of sunset and wrote: “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

Her fans flocked to the comments section, asking if she split with Bad Bunny, “Sounds like a break up post,” wrote one user.

A commenter penned the picture is giving “break up vibes” while a follower wrote with assurance, "She and Bad Bunny just break up!”

According to the pictures obtained by TMZ, Kendall and Bad Bunny made their last public appearance on October 29 when they went to grab a bite in Beverly Hills and were later seen celebrating Halloween.

The lonesome picture comes after Kris Jenner confronted Kendall on last week's episode of The Kardashians if she plans on having babies anytime soon.

To this, the model replied: “With who?” and continued by saying that she wants to have at least three kids, "I want my kid to have a sibling for sure.”