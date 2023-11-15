 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Did Kendall Jenner breakup with Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner fans are questioning her recent post's caption as they're concerned if she broke up with Bad Bunny

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Did Kendall Jenner breakup with Bad Bunny?
Did Kendall Jenner breakup with Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner's latest social media has sparked breakup rumors with Bad Bunny as fans question the meaning of its caption.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old model posted a somber picture of sunset and wrote: “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

Her fans flocked to the comments section, asking if she split with Bad Bunny, “Sounds like a break up post,” wrote one user.

A commenter penned the picture is giving “break up vibes” while a follower wrote with assurance, "She and Bad Bunny just break up!”

According to the pictures obtained by TMZ, Kendall and Bad Bunny made their last public appearance on October 29 when they went to grab a bite in Beverly Hills and were later seen celebrating Halloween.

The lonesome picture comes after Kris Jenner confronted Kendall on last week's episode of The Kardashians if she plans on having babies anytime soon.

To this, the model replied: “With who?” and continued by saying that she wants to have at least three kids, "I want my kid to have a sibling for sure.”

Meghan Markle feeds Prince Harry with 'hatred' against Royal family
Meghan Markle feeds Prince Harry with 'hatred' against Royal family
Travis Kelce reveals BTS of Taylor Swift's 'Karma' shoutout
Travis Kelce reveals BTS of Taylor Swift's 'Karma' shoutout
Who is Duane Martin and how close was he to Will Smith?
Who is Duane Martin and how close was he to Will Smith?
King Charles humiliates Prince Harry once again on birthday
King Charles humiliates Prince Harry once again on birthday
King Charles forced to take major decision about Prince William's future
King Charles forced to take major decision about Prince William's future
Kim Kardashian spills the beans on North West's 'scammy' tactics
Kim Kardashian spills the beans on North West's 'scammy' tactics
King Charles, Prince Harry reach an agreement during birthday call
King Charles, Prince Harry reach an agreement during birthday call
Kate Middleton involved in ‘key decisions’ about Prince Harry’s royal situation
Kate Middleton involved in ‘key decisions’ about Prince Harry’s royal situation
Prince Albert pays Princess Charlene 12 million euros per year to stay
Prince Albert pays Princess Charlene 12 million euros per year to stay
Irina Shayk desperate to rekindle romance with Tom Brady after split drama
Irina Shayk desperate to rekindle romance with Tom Brady after split drama
Lilibet, Archie delight King Charles with sweet video message on 75th birthday video
Lilibet, Archie delight King Charles with sweet video message on 75th birthday
King Charles warned of ‘the fall of House of Windsor’
King Charles warned of ‘the fall of House of Windsor’