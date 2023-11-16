Royal family ‘less than amused’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest stunt

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly talked to King Charles on his 75th birthday

File Footage

The royal family did not find it "amusing" how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly leaked details of their phone call with King Charles on his birthday.



According to Page Six, the royal family believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intentionally leaked the news of their call to the monarch to wish him on his big day.

As reported by The Telegraph, not only did Harry speak to His Highness on November 14, but Meghan also engaged in conversation with him, sparking rumors of a potential reconciliation with the royal family.

The report also mentioned that Charles received a sweet video message from his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, featuring them singing "Happy Birthday."

The call is said to have marked a "notable shift" in relations between Charles and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

However, a source informed Page Six that the firm is not pleased with the "total hypocrites" Harry and Meghan for not keeping the phone call quiet.

"Harry and Meghan fight for privacy when it suits them, and yet the minute Harry gets on the phone to the King, it’s in a newspaper," the insider said.