Prince Harry regrets leaving Royal family for life with Meghan Markle in US

File Footage

Prince Harry is reported to be regretting leaving his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince Harry, for a life with Meghan Markle in US.



As per a royal expert, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has realized the value of the Royal family almost three years after exiting his role as senior working Royal alongside Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

In a conversation with The Express, Tom Quinn said, "Harry's made it very clear he feels horribly, badly treated.”

"I think he's already beginning to regret it because he understands the value of being a member of the Royal Family," he added.

It comes after it was reported that Harry has cut a “secret deal” with King Charles to allow him to return to his home country and to give him and Meghan their “their old jobs back.”

According to Life & Style, Charles has “graciously agreed” to it, which means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would soon be winding up everything in America and leave for UK.



“Harry and Meghan have been talking about moving back to London,” the source said, adding that the couple is “going through one of the toughest times of their lives — and that’s saying a lot, considering what they’ve been through already.”