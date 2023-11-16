 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Mason Hughes

Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'

Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'

Martin Scorsese has a massive fan following on Tiktok -- thanks to his daughter Francesca. But, the acclaimed director acknowledged he had no idea that the clips would become viral.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Oscar winner shared that his 24-year-old posted clips of him on the app's viral trends, which, to his surprise, went insanely viral.

"I was tricked into that," the Goodfellas filmmaker referred to the viral clip where he chose Birdman over The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, much to the internet's entertainment.

He added, "That was a trick. I didn't know those things go viral. They say 'viral.' I didn't know."

Explaining the background behind his daughter's popular TikTok that featured him, he shared, "I'm at home doing things, and she comes up to me and says, 'Dad, look over here and tell me this.' So I'm in my pajamas … She said, 'Well, it's a thing they're doing.' Who's 'they?' She says, 'Everybody's doing it. It's a thing called TikTok."

In the end, Martin heaped praise on Francesca's vision, saying, "I will say that my daughter has a good eye."

