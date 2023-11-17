Kate Middleton personality has helped her win the approval of King Charles

Kate Middleton 'business like demeanor makes her perfect Princess of Wales:

Kate Middleton’s ‘no nonsense’ approach has been lauded by a body language expert.

The Princess of Wales, who often displays a professional body language for public events, is very focused towards her job.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman speaks on behalf of Slingo: "The future Queen generally displays direct and businesslike body language, with a no-nonsense approach to carrying out any task.

He adds: “When we see Princess Kate stand, she’s usually symmetrical, standing at her full height, with her shoulders pulled back, looking confident and sprightly.”

"At times her hands are clasped around a little bag in front of her body, at times her hands are by her sides, almost always evenly balanced,” he notes, vouching for Kate’s balanced personality.

This comes as a royal expert brands Kate Middleton favourite of King Charles.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: "I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network she [Kate] has created for William.

Ms Bond continued: "The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up."

"William and Kate have been keen from the outset to allow their children to live as normal a childhood as possible. Kate is in a perfect position to show them what 'normal' life looks like,” she added.