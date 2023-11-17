 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Bradley Cooper's six-year training for one 'Maestro' scene leaves fans in awe

'Maestro' received a seven-minute standing ovation during its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Bradley Cooper's six-year training for one 'Maestro' scene leaves fans in awe

Bradley Cooper has recently stunned his fans by revealing that he spent six long years in learning to compose for a six-minute scene in the Maestro movie. 

The 48-year-old actor is starring in the upcoming biopic Maestro as composer Leonard Bernstein.

Bradley trained for six years for the London Symphony Orchestra scene

According to the Daily Mail, During the New York City tastemaker screening, the actor revealed, "I was worried about the particular scene of London Symphony Orchestra because we did it live." Cooper was recorded live as he conducted the orchestra.

The scene being mentioned by the Grammy Winner actor was about capturing Bernstein's iconic performance in conducting the 1976 London Symphony Orchestra.

Bradley thanked his teachers for their help

The Burnt star expressed gratitude towards his teachers for helping him along the way and admitted, "I spent six years learning how to conduct six minutes and 21 seconds of music."

Cooper said that though he was terrified before doing the scene, his hard work strengthened his self-belief, adding, "If I hadn't done the work, I wouldn't have been able to enjoy myself in these scenes."

Maestro's screening and release date

Cooper's movie Maestro received a seven-minute standing ovation during its world premiere at Venice Film Festival. 

The movie is scheduled to be released on the big screen on November 22, 2023, followed by its release on Netflix on December 20, 2023. 

Maestro official trailer


