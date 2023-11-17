 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Jada Pinkett Smith doubles down against Will Smith sexuality rumors

Jada Pinkett Smith previously said that the Smith family might file a lawsuit against the rumors

Eloise Wells Morin

Jada Pinkett Smith is denying the allegations that husband Will Smith was involved with actor Duane Martin. When asked directly if the rumors were false, Pinkett Smith responded with a simple "absolutely."

She went a step further to quash any speculation, stating emphatically that there has never been any indication of Will Smith being intimate with a man. Pinkett Smith's firm denial echoes her initial response from earlier in the week when the rumors first surfaced.

The actress has indicated that legal action may be taken in response to the unfounded claims. On the radio show The Breakfast Club, Pinkett Smith elaborated on the situation and hinted that a lawsuit could be forthcoming against the individual who started the rumor, YouTube personality Brother Bilaal, and potentially others who helped spread it.

A representative for Will Smith also denied the allegations, calling the story "completely fabricated." Sources close to Duane Martin said the actor had no plans to publicly address the false claims, considering how ridiculous they were.

With her strong rebuttals, Jada Pinkett Smith appears intent on putting an end to the gossip once and for all by threatening legal response if the rumors are not ceased. The power couple seems poised to defend their reputation from these unfounded rumors of infidelity.

