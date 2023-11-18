Drew has no plans of undergoing any surgical procedure to alter her appearance

Drew Barrymore looking forward to look like a leather bag: Here's why

Drew Barrymore has recently surprised her fans by sharing a unique perspective on ageing.

The 48-year-old actress, who got fame as a child star in 1982's E.T. at the age of seven, has said that she appreciates ageing.

Drew's unique perspective on ageing

In an interview with People magazine, the Hollywood actress stated, "After so many ups and downs in life, ageing is something I appreciate."

Drew continued, "The phenomenon of ageing is a really good thing because it makes you realize that you are alive and you are living," adding that embracing ageing is such a positive and healthy message.

The actress said that she considers health to be the most important aspect of human life, adding, "If you have your health, you can focus on so many other things."

Drew's plans regarding plastic surgery

The Firestarter star also revealed that she has no plans of undergoing any surgical procedure to alter her appearance.

Drew said, "I haven't done anything, and I am going to maintain that as long as possible."

She added that she doesn't judge the ones undergoing the knife to change their appearances, but "I don't see myself resorting to it."

Drew quipped, "I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future."