Angelina Jolie supports daughter Zahara at Sorority Event - See pics

Zahara Jolie-Pitt was supported by her brothers Pax and Maddox and mom Angelina Jolie at her sorority event

Zahara Jolie-Pitt recently went through the probate process to become a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. The 18-year-old college sophomore was fully supported by her mother Angelina Jolie and brothers Pax and Maddox. Brad Pitt, Zahara's father, did not appear at the event.

Photos from a luncheon following Zahara's probate showed the family posing proudly with her new sorority sisters. Angelina appeared in awe of her daughter's accomplishment. She was also spotted with "Married to Medicine" star Dr. Jackie Walters, who is also an AKA member.

Earlier, a video showed Zahara introducing herself during probate, where she dropped "Pitt" from her last name.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she said as she introduced herself.

“Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California … I am this line’s number seven.”

Angelina has been very involved in Zahara's transition to the historically black college, dropping her off for her freshman year in 2022.

The humanitarian has also attended homecoming to support Zahara. When asked about leaving her daughter at Spelman, Angelina got emotional discussing the milestone.

Along with Zahara, Angelina shares five other children with ex-husband Brad—Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. But she has remained Zahara's rock through this stage of college independence.