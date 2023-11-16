 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Photo Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt embarks on a new journey in her life.

Zahara, who is a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta, paved her way into a sorority. 

Announcing her acceptance, Essence congratulated the newest member of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority in a video shared on Instagram.

The outlet also reported that AKA’s recent addition is no one but the daughter of two Hollywood hit stars. 

Zahara Jolie-Pitt was honored to join the 'first Black sorority' along with other popular members namely, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Rosa Parks, and GMA's Robin Roberts.

The post revered Zahara’s accomplishment reading the caption as: "Ivies Up! The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member!

"Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College! We see you and can’t wait to see all you do in the name of sisterhood, scholarship, and service to all mankind!"

Marking her commitment to the sisterhood, Zahara celebrated this through a bold dance in a black frock. Meanwhile, the crowd cheered for her. 

For the unversed, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority takes pride in calling itself the first intercollegiate American African sorority.

