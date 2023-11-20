Martin's 'The Killers of the Flower Moon' released on October 20, 2023, appeared to be another big-budget flop of 2023

Martin Scorsese celebrates 81st birthday in style after film flops at box office

The Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese recently turned 81. He celebrated his birthday in style.

The veteran director has become a TikTok sensation in recent months, and his family treated him with a cake inextricably decorated to reflect his stardom on the short video streaming platform.

Martin Scorsese celebrates birthday in style

The birthday cake was filled with Gen Z lingo, "We Slay Birthdays" was written atop while the sides of the cake featured phrases such as, "Tea, Slept On, Throw Shade, and Ick."

According to TMZ, the legendary director's 24-year-old daughter, Francesca, shared a video of the birthday celebrations featuring herself and her father admiring the work done by their cake decorator.

Martin has become a TikTok sensation

Martin has become a TikTok sensation because his daughter is featuring him in her videos, having him try all viral and fun features such as voice changers and playing viral games.

Martin's film flops at the box office

Martin's latest project, The Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was released on October 20, 2023, and it appeared to be another big-budget flop of 2023.

Forbes reported that the movie opened $44 million worldwide, and it was speculated that it will fail to make back its enormous $200 million budget and millions more in marketing expenses at the box office.