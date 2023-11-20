 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kesha makes position clear on Sean "Diddy" Combs, Cassie row

Kesha appears to take Cassie's side after she leveled serious allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs

Mason Hughes

Monday, November 20, 2023

Kesha makes position clear on Sean "Diddy" Combs, Cassie row

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie legal row drew Kesha's response as she apparently removed the mention of the former from her 2009 hit Tik Tok track.

Amid the Only Love tour, the Billboard winner crooned the mega-hit single during her Los Angeles stop on Saturday.

In the original lyrics, the 36-year-old sings, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," however, in the recent concert, she changed the line to, "Feeling just like me."

Meanwhile, netizens heaped praise on the Take It Off singer initiative after the clip went viral.

Newsweek assorted the following comments.

"We need to start holding these men accountable," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Queen behaviour by Kesha."

"Nobody wants to associate with P. Diddy no more," a third said.

A fourth commented, "Love how artists evolve with their music over time."

"Kesha giving a fresh spin to a classic hit is what live performances are all about! Who else loves seeing their faves switch things up?" someone else asked.

The changing of the lyrics comes on the heels of Cassie's allegations against Sean, where she claimed that the latter physically abused and controlled her music career during their 10-year relationship.

