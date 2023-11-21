Jennifer Aniston's trainer spills secret about her body

Jennifer Aniston's personal trainer opened up about how the actress maintained her body

Jennifer Aniston has a stunning body. And the secret behind it, according to her fitness trainer, is to "work smart, not hard."



In a chat with E News!, the trainer Dani Coleman spilled the beans on the Friends star workout regime. "The biggest tip I can give is to start small," he said.

"When people think about working out, they make these grandiose goals. Fight those old-school notions that you have to break your body to get a good workout," the Director of Training at Pvolve noted.

Dani continued, "We really believe in working smarter, not harder for your body."

Explaining the Emmy winner is always open to challenging workouts, but he shared that the actress knows her limit.

"With any client, whether it be Jen or anyone that I work with, I always come in with a game plan that's specific to their body's needs," he added.

"Jen likes a nice balance of our Sculpt and Burn format, which is using strengthening blocks with cardio bursts in-between," he said.

Dani revealed, "One of the beautiful things about functional fitness is, because it mimics how your body moves in everyday life, your body will feel energized."