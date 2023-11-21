Paris Hilton drops major claim in new social media post

Paris Hilton claims that she, together with Britney Spears, introduced the selfie to the world

Selfies have become a part of our daily lives. But Paris Hilton's new claim related to them may raise some eyebrows.



Taking to X, the supermodel shared several throwback pictures with Britney Spears where the duo pouted in front of the camera.

"17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!" she captioned. "Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention."

Doubling down on her claim, the 42-year-old posted another video with the caption that reads, "In the 2000s, I invented the selfie. What have you done with my invention since then?!" she wrote Monday.

Notably, it's not the first time Paris claimed to be a selfie-inventor. In 2017, the New York native told W Magazine, "If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," she continued. "I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."

Meanwhile, the House of Wax star dished on her strong bond with the Toxic hitmaker.

"I saw her this summer. We've had dinners; I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much," Paris told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in 2020.

"She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things."