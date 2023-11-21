 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Paris Hilton drops major claim in new social media post

Paris Hilton claims that she, together with Britney Spears, introduced the selfie to the world

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Paris Hilton drops major claim in new social media post
Paris Hilton drops major claim in new social media post

Selfies have become a part of our daily lives. But Paris Hilton's new claim related to them may raise some eyebrows.

Taking to X, the supermodel shared several throwback pictures with Britney Spears where the duo pouted in front of the camera.

"17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!" she captioned. "Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention."

Doubling down on her claim, the 42-year-old posted another video with the caption that reads, "In the 2000s, I invented the selfie. What have you done with my invention since then?!" she wrote Monday.

Notably, it's not the first time Paris claimed to be a selfie-inventor. In 2017, the New York native told W Magazine, "If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," she continued. "I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."

Meanwhile, the House of Wax star dished on her strong bond with the Toxic hitmaker.

"I saw her this summer. We've had dinners; I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much," Paris told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in 2020.

"She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things."

Adele gets honest about marriage woes: 'I'm really unhappy'
Adele gets honest about marriage woes: 'I'm really unhappy'
Adele has trust issues with husband Rich Paul?
Adele has trust issues with husband Rich Paul?
Jon Hamm makes jaws drop in 'Fargo' with one bizarre feature
Jon Hamm makes jaws drop in 'Fargo' with one bizarre feature
Margot Robbie moving back to Australia after 'Barbie' fame?
Margot Robbie moving back to Australia after 'Barbie' fame?
Netizens unexcited over Kim Kardashian's new career step
Netizens unexcited over Kim Kardashian's new career step
Taylor Swift tackles wardrobe malfunction at Brazil concert
Taylor Swift tackles wardrobe malfunction at Brazil concert
Prince Harry inspects preparations for Invictus Games 2025 in Canada
Prince Harry inspects preparations for Invictus Games 2025 in Canada
Prince William staying away from Kate Middleton to control his ‘jealousy’
Prince William staying away from Kate Middleton to control his ‘jealousy’
Suki Waterhouse debuts baby bump online amid Robert pregnancy
Suki Waterhouse debuts baby bump online amid Robert pregnancy
Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall receives new patronage
Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall receives new patronage
Cara Delevingne backs Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance
Cara Delevingne backs Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance
Prince Harry left ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas 'worried' with anger towards King Charles, William
Prince Harry left ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas 'worried' with anger towards King Charles, William