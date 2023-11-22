 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle refrains from 'leaking out' expression of 'annoyance' to save face

Meghan Markle is lauded for her face-saving capabilities as she puts on a brave face at a recent event.

The Duchess of Sussex, who walked on the red carpet for Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday, is praised for showing grace after losing her after losing her deal with Spotify.

Body language expert Judi James tells GB News about Meghan’s behaviour in public.

The expert said: “Here though the risk actually looks greater in terms of either diminishing her status as a duchess or allowing an expression of impatience or irritation to leak out."

Ms James then added of the Duchess’s interaction with her assistant: "She keeps hold of it, shaking it slightly as though signalling affection, before going back for a few more shots."

She added: "Her return in triumph looked compromised but she managed to style it out without looking annoyed."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

