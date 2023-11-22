Prince William in trouble for 'straight up rude' behaviour with Kate Middleton?

Prince William faces backlash for being rude to wife Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales, who attended the wedding of Crown Prince of Jordan earlier this year, was spotted shrugging Kate’s efforts to talk with the lovely couple away.

Ms James told Express.co.uk: "This is not one of his finest moments when it comes to either body language or words," James told the publication. The expert also noted that "it has to be said that his behaviour is overly dominant here, with his critical parent behaviour putting her firmly in the implied role of naughty child."

She added: "William will have had more elegant options that would not have sounded or looked so rude," the body-language expert said.

Meanwhile, Marie Claire’s Rachel Burchfield commented: "Husbands, do not do this — don't do this. William told Kate to 'chop chop' as she spoke to the bride".

She continued: "First of all, William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she's talking to her for, like, no time at all and then he's like, 'Chop chop' — no!"