Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Savannah Chrisley makes HUGE claims about Todd and Julie Chrisley’s future

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been serving a prison sentence for a $30 million fraud since January

Eloise Wells Morin

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been serving a prison sentence for a $30 million fraud since January
Reality star Savannah Chrisley provided an emotional update regarding her parents Todd and Julie's tax fraud case. The pair are currently serving prison sentences after being convicted in November 2022.

In an Instagram video, Savannah teased "huge news" that would allow her to bring her parents home sooner. She revealed their appeals court granted oral arguments, marking one step closer to getting Todd and Julie released.

Oral arguments will take place the week of March 2024. Savannah was overcome with emotion, sobbing at the news as she noted that “only about six per cent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted.”

She added, “So this is huge news. We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home. So, God is good. Thanksgiving win!”

In the caption, Savannah explained oral arguments provide a crucial opportunity for the appeals panel to solidify their leaning, writing, “The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision. Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel's decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case.”

Savannah has taken on caring for her younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe since her parents began serving time in mid-January.

The Chrisley kids have previously claimed that their parents are being kept in prisons with horrible conditions, including no air-conditioning and "snakes slithering on the floor." 

