David Beckham, Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn is the husband of Nicole Peltz, an American actress

Photo Victoria Beckham gives a new name to Nicola Peltz amid rift rumors

Victoria Beckham has proved to be a supportive mother to David Beckham’s four children. However, her bond with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz is rumored to be bruised.

The founder of Victoria Beckham Beauty was allegedly enmeshed in a feud with the Transformers actress amid Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

As per Hello magazine, this feud began when Nicola chose to wear a Valentino Haute Couture dress and allegedly rejected the wedding gown prepared by her mother-in-law for her wedding in 2022.

Reportedly, this wedding gown was specially crafted by Victoria Beckham for her eldest son’s wife.

With that being said, Nicola and Brooklyn constantly refuted all such claims as rampant rumors in a sit-down with Variety.

The 28-year-old fashion mogul told the outlet the real reason for her not being able to wear Victoria's gown. She expressed that it was because Victoria’s atelier could not craft it in time.

Despite the alleged rift, Nicola has seemingly put efforts into her relationship with David Beckham’s wife as Victoria continues to adore her daughter-in-law to date.

Applauding Brooklyn’s wife for her fashion choice, Victoria reacted to one of Nicola’s clicks on Instagram saying:

"Love this look on you!!! You look incredible!!! Kisses xxxx."

In another confessional on Lorraine, Victoria gushed over Nicola saying, "Nicola is just wonderful… She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman.”



She even lauded Nicola’s “adorable” persona and called her a “lovely lady” during the same interview.