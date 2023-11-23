 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s laying down lines like a small boy with a very large stick

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Prince Harry has just found himself on the receiving end of ridicule once again as experts begin questioning his stance amid the Christmas invite snub of 2023.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during a candid piece for News.com.au.

The conversation arose with the expert pointing out the alleged hypocrisy visible in Prince Harry’s feelings.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strategic move behind Charles birthday call laid bare

According to Ms Elser, “It was only in January this year that a thundercloud-esque Harry sat down with a parade of TV journalists to eagerly sell his memoir Spare and to paint the House of Windsor as a biased, uncaring lot, united in their hunger for good press, no matter the personal cost to their loved ones.”

“At that time, Harry was big on laying down lines in the sand like a small boy who’d just gotten a very large stick” and this comes after the Duke’s comments about wanting to “save them from themselves” was revealed to the Telegraph.

At the time he also demanded an apology for Meghan Markle, and Ms Elser feels, “Really you have to give the lad points for a certain adolescent flare for the theatrical.”

