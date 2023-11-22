Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of having an agenda behind King Charles' birthday call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have called King Charles on his 75th birthday to wish him well and even sent him a video message from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



A few days later, it was reported that the monarch might invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Sandringham for Christmas.

Now, royal experts believe it was always Harry and Meghan’s intention to get an invite for Christmas, which is why they called Charles on his birthday in the first place.

ALSO READ: King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?

In a candid discussion, Mail On Sunday Editor At Large Charlotte Griffiths and commentator Patrick Christys talked about Harry and Meghan’s 'strategic move.'

Christys speculated on the possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public statement about Charles' birthday might be a strategic move to get Charles to invite them for Christmas.

“Maybe this was a plan for them to say, ‘we would come if you did invite us,’” the expert said during the discussion.

“And maybe this is them offering the handout and saying, ‘look, we would happily dine out on some Sandringham turkey or pheasants’ or whatever else they have,” he added.