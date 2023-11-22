 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce reveals reason behind retirement talk

Travis Kelce has been talking of retirement from his NFL career as his romance with Taylor Swift heats up

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Travis Kelce has retirement on his mind. The NFL jock has opened up on what makes him want retirement in the latest episode of New Heights, his podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce.

Speaking to his brother about retirement thoughts after Jason quipped that retirement talk is his “game.”

“Listen, this is my game,” Jason joked, adding, “Don't steal my move. But you really haven't talked about it before, this is the first time you've been vocal about some of the things that make it hard, playing into your mid-thirties.”

Travis got candid about his surgeries and the toll it takes on him, saying, “Yeah, feeling it now more than ever. It is what it is.”

“The surgeries take a toll, man. They take a toll. It was unfortunate I got the knee surgery but fortunate I haven't had any problems with that situation since then.”

“I would say a successful surgery,” remarked Jason. “You've been available - I know you missed a game, earlier this year but you've been available,” he added.

“1000%,” said Travis, but he went on to share, “Every one of them linger though. And it is what it is.”

The Eagles star then asked him which surgery “bothers” him the most, to which the two-time Super-Bowl winner said “I don't know if I want to say, I don't want to tell, I don't want to give this to defenses.”

Travis Kelce currently plays as the tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs and his contract expires in 2024.

