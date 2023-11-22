 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ben Affleck is battling hidden stress?

Jennifer Lopez's husband Ben Affleck co-parents two kids, Serephina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Photo Ben Affleck chainsmoking to evade hidden stress?
Photo Ben Affleck chainsmoking to evade hidden stress?

Ben Affleck is papped smoking again and again within a short period of time by Page Six.

Despite the fact that Ben has had a long history of smoking, Ben’s recent consumption of the substance seems to be pointing towards a hidden disturbance.

Even though this old habit of Ben is disliked by his current wife Jennifer Lopez, the 51-year-old seemingly cannot let go of it, according to Marca.

On Monday, Page Six released clicks of the father of two with his daughter Serephina and son Samuel.

The kids opted for casual attire during this outing with their father.

Ben donned a gray t-shirt paired with the same colored pants as he picked up his brood of two from skateboarding in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the kids were clad in matching ice-green colored shirts over khaki bottoms.

During the same outing, the Gone Girl actor was spotted carrying a carton of Marlboro cigarettes as he looked for something in a black backpack.

It is pertinent to mention here that just a few days back, Ben was caught smoking in his car with his current wife Jennifer Lopez sitting beside her.

This comes after rumors surfaced on the internet that the couple is allegedly going through a rift due to Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner. 

