King Charles likely to promote THESE 3 royals to senior ranks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left King Charles' short-staffed for senior working royals

As King Charles III and the slimmed-down monarchy undertake an extensive workload, one royal author believes additions may need to be made to the ranks of working royals. With Prince Harry and Prince Andrew having stepped back from duties, there is growing concern about sustaining the demands faced by the remaining senior members in the future.

Gareth Russell commented to GB News that the King had originally intended to have both of his sons and their families involved. However, due to choices made by Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, three senior roles are now unoccupied. As a result, Russell predicts the need to recruit more members or scale back commitments.

Among the royals potentially poised for an increased role are Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor.

Russell said: "The King had always, I think, intended to have both of his sons and their spouses, whoever they may be senior working royals.”

While King Charles has ruled out bringing Prince Andrew back, his daughters seem positioned to take on more responsibilities if needed.

"Because of the very different choices by the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, for a variety of reasons, there are three senior royals who are no longer working royals.”

"This means that either the Royal Family are going to have to start cutting back on the number of charities they patronise and a number of events they attend, or they are going to have to recruit three extra royals which would be the Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie and their cousin Lady Louise,” he concluded.