Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement

Christina Hendricks reveals that she will exchange vows in New Orleans with George Bianchini

Christina Hendricks is hearing wedding bells as the Mad Men star shared that she is set to marry in New Orleans to hubby George Bianchini.



“It will be very festive, because we love New Orleans,” she told People. “I’ve gone there for years throughout my life, and I just think it’s one of the greatest American cities. I love that it has its own cuisine, architecture, music and spirit. It’s just a very vibrant and sexy city."

Adding, “Love is terrifying — it’s really, really scary,” she admits. “I didn’t want to be apart from him. I realized that as those days were building up, I still wanted to be with him every single day, that I felt safe and loved, and it felt just right to me.”

Christina and George met on the Good Girls set. Later, the pair started dating in 2020 and got engaged last March.