Jennifer Aniston ‘blocks out’ that Matthew Perry has died: ‘I talk to you every day’

'Friends' star Matthew Perry left his fans shocked after he died tragically on October 28 at age of 54

Jennifer Aniston finding it hard to process the death of her Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, that she often “blocks it out” that he is no more.



According to Life & Style, Perry’s sudden death has brought the lead cast of the hit sitcom, including Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, “closer.”

“His death has left a huge hole in the hearts of his former cast members,” a source told the publication. “They’re processing it in different ways and sharing when they’re ready.”

“If there is any good news, it’s that the cast is even closer than ever before,” the insider added.

While they all are hurting, Aniston is finding it a bit more hard to finally accept Perry’s death as insider revealed she is “so shattered,” she would sometimes “block out” that Perry had died.

In her emotional social media tribute, she penned, “Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply,” she wrote for Perry.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’” she added.

