Kourtney Kardashian confronts Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson over his ‘serial cheating’

Kourtney Kardashian confronted Tristan Thompson about his actions and goals regarding her sister, Khloe Kardashian, questioning him if he relates to traits like sociopathy and narcissism.



During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Tristan have a heated discussion as the Poosh founder judges her sister’s ex over his “serial cheating.”

“I see these TikTok videos and there's these people and they're like, 'I am a sociopath, narcissist, I have no empathy, I have no feelings. Do you think there's any part of you that relates to that?'” she asked Tristan.

“You should definitely feel the way you feel, 100%, because if it was my sister, I'd feel the same way,” Tristan replied, adding, “I think, for me, I want Khloe to be happy, and whatever that may be, I'll be fully supportive of that.”

The conversation then delved into Tristan's accountability, his acknowledgment of past mistakes, as he admits he wants to be with Khloe for the rest of his life.

“My goal is to you know have my family back as a whole unit,” he said. “Even though I've never grew up with a happy household, I've always wanted it, but I've done things that have put myself in a position out of that.”

Kourtney appreciates his honesty but highlights the significance of actions over mere words. “Well yeah, like if the actions don't match the words, it's hard to like believe the person with the actions,” she said.

“All I can do, at the end of the day is be the best I can be, paying it forward to those that are looking up to me and just setting a good example,” Tristan replied.

“Being able to take accountability is like always the first step in like changing. Also our kids, they watch our actions, not our words,” Kourtney told him.