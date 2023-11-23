Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper fight over Gigi Hadid?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper were rumored to be in a rift because of super model Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper were reportedly in a rift because of Gigi Hadid, however the rumors have turned out to be untrue.

According to an insider privy to Radar Online, reports claiming that the Hollywood hunks were in a feud over the supermodel were nothing but a false alarm.

According to the rumors, Leo, who had been seeing Gigi for over a year, got angry when he found out that Bradley is trying to make a move on her.



An insider had spilled: "Leo's got his nose out of joint because Bradley never came to him and asked for his blessing to take Gigi out. It's completely ridiculous.”

"It's not like they were ever seeing each other exclusively, but the way Leo sees it, Bradley broke the bro code,” they added.

However, the outlet now confirmed that there are no hard feelings between the actors as their source calls the fallout rumors to be “nonsense.”

"Leo met up with Gigi in Italy and was all over her. It's clear that he's staking out his territory — and everyone's whispering it's more about getting back at Bradley than anything else,” the tipster said.