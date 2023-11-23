Travis Kelce on Twitter: 'I don't tweet anymore'

Travis Kelce shares that he does not tweet anymore after old tweets resurfaced by Swifties

After his old tweets resurfaced, Travis Kelce reflected on them in his podcast, acknowledging that he said "nonsense" things in the past.



Addressing the backlash, the NFL's tight end opened up on his New Heights podcast, "I was just like using Twitter as like a diary," adding, "I'm just out here saying nonsense."

The 34-year-old pleaded his case, saying, "What's hilarious is that nobody followed me back then."

He continued, "I will say that I've been trying to get all those tweets deleted. Like, since I've gotten into the league, I'm like, 'Gosh, I just want all those things to get deleted.' And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody ****** dove into 2011. What a ****** year that was."

Confirming his dormant presence on social media, he said, "This is why I don't tweet anymore," noting, "Because it's just nonsense."

The Chiefs player's old tweets were unearthed by Swifties amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, in one of the tweet, Travis tweeted, "Haha I just caught myself judging every person that walked past me, whether they were ugly, fat, funny looking, sexy haha I'm trippin."



