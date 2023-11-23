Irina Shayk is a Russian supermodel who co-parents daughter Lea De Seine with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk shares shocking details of her early life

In a recent sit down with Elle, Irina Shayk reflects on the hardships she faced growing up.

Belonging to a small town in Russia called Yemanzhelinsk, Irina was the daughter of a coal miner.

Speaking about her early life, the 37-year-old model revealed that she never aspired to become a supermodel. In fact, she barely understood the job of a model.

It was not until her father’s death that she took firm steps towards her career.

When Irina was fourteen years old, her father died of pneumonia leaving a widow and two daughters, including Irina, behind.

Getting candid about the loss of her father, Irina shared how the news of her father’s demise shattered her grandmother.

She told the outlet in a breaking voice, “I remember to this day her face.”

“She was trying to get organized. She was so shocked, and she just held herself together for us.”

After facing this adversity, Irina pledged to look after her family.

“He loved us, but when he died, I kind of felt like, ‘I have to take care of the family,” she revealed.

Bearing the responsibility of earning for her family, Irina took on modeling as her only way out of the predicament.