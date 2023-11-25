 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s pal costs him last chance to reconcile with King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation with Royal family seems impossible after 'Endgame,' source

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend, Omid Scobie, has cost them their last chance to reconnect with the Royal family. 

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called King Charles on his birthday in hopes of a reconciliation; however, it seems near to impossible after Scobie’s new book.

Scobie’s new book, Endgame, has promised to "make the royal family feel ashamed," by exposing more of their secrets and details of Harry’s ongoing rift with the Royal family.

Speaking on the matter, a source said, "While Scobie has always rejected suggestions he is a Sussex mouthpiece, there is no doubt that he still has excellent contacts in the Sussex camp."

"It seems highly probably that next week’s media coverage of the royals will be largely concerned with the critical allegations against the royals made in Scobie’s book," the insider added, as per The Express.

"Like it or not, many will see the hand of the Sussexes in Scobie’s text," the tipster shared.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with The Sunday Times, a royal expert shared Charles’ reaction on Scobie’s new book, saying, "It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty."

"He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life. It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role," the expert added.

