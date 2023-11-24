Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving ahead strategically to reconnect with Royal family, expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving ahead strategically as their “endgame” is to reconnect with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family.



According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have realized that they are worthless without their link to the Royal family.

Hence, to continue signing multi-million dollar deals with giants like Netflix and Spotify, they need to reconcile with the Harry’s family.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’

In pursuit of that goal, the couple not only called King Charles on his 75th birthday but also sent him a video of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, singing “happy birthday.”

Speaking with the Palace Confidential, a journalist and royal commentator, Richard Eden, said, “To me it smacks of desperation. It smacks of Harry and Meghan wanting to come back in the Royal Family.”

“They want to keep that link to the royals. We don't have Meghan sending videos of her children singing happy birthday to her father,” he added.

“He's been cut out, no one cares about him. But when it comes to the King and that connection - a connection which as we know is very lucrative when it comes to Netflix deals etc - they seem very keen to maintain that and it does seem desperate.”