Prince William counting days for King Charles to abdicate throne

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's friend makes bombshell accusation about Prince William

File Footage

Prince William is said to be counting days till King Charles abdicate throne and he becomes the next King of Britain, claims a close pal of Prince Harry.



In his new book Endgame, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend, Omid Scobie, described William, the Prince of Wales, as “selfish in his quest to become King.”

He also portrayed William as dismissive of King Charles' "passions" for environmentalism, preferring to focus on his own initiatives.

Making a bombshell claim about William, Prince of Wales, Scobie wrote that he “can’t wait to “ascend to the throne.”

“And a real impatience is created around him," the author added, according to OK! Magazine.

The book which promises to "make the royal family feel ashamed," portrays William as somewhat heartless, showing little consideration for his father's extensive environmental efforts.

This purportedly left the King feeling disheartened, especially when excluded from his son's Earthshot Prize awards.