 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William counting days for King Charles to abdicate throne

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's friend makes bombshell accusation about Prince William

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

File Footage 

Prince William is said to be counting days till King Charles abdicate throne and he becomes the next King of Britain, claims a close pal of Prince Harry.

In his new book Endgame, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend, Omid Scobie, described William, the Prince of Wales, as “selfish in his quest to become King.”

He also portrayed William as dismissive of King Charles' "passions" for environmentalism, preferring to focus on his own initiatives.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry’s pal costs him last chance to reconcile with King Charles

Making a bombshell claim about William, Prince of Wales, Scobie wrote that he “can’t wait to “ascend to the throne.”

“And a real impatience is created around him," the author added, according to OK! Magazine.

The book which promises to "make the royal family feel ashamed," portrays William as somewhat heartless, showing little consideration for his father's extensive environmental efforts.

This purportedly left the King feeling disheartened, especially when excluded from his son's Earthshot Prize awards.

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears relationship since memoir
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears relationship since memoir
Prince Harry’s pal costs him last chance to reconcile with King Charles video
Prince Harry’s pal costs him last chance to reconcile with King Charles
Kate Middleton breaks silence amid ‘lazy’ remarks by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer video
Kate Middleton breaks silence amid ‘lazy’ remarks by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer
Omid Scobie accused of using Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make a ‘career’
Omid Scobie accused of using Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make a ‘career’
Royal family wants to see Prince William as King, doubts Charles ability to fulfil his role? video
Royal family wants to see Prince William as King, doubts Charles ability to fulfil his role?
Prince William reacts after giving in to Kate Middleton’s wishes
Prince William reacts after giving in to Kate Middleton’s wishes
Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’
Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears video
Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him
Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business
Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business