Prince William’s apology to Meghan Markle crucial for Prince Harry’s reconciliation

Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William, Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie makes shocking claims about Royal family

Prince Harry has reportedly made it clear that he will not reconcile with the Royal family unless Prince William apologises to his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to Harry and Meghan’s friend, Omid Scobie, it is “impossible” for the Sussexes to forget about their rift with the Royals unless they accept that his wife was treated unfairly.

During an interview with French magazine, Paris Match, Scobie was asked if reconciliation will ever be possible between Harry, King Charles and William.

ALSO READ: Prince William counting days for King Charles to abdicate throne

“William is very angry with his brother, especially since the publication of Prince Harry's autobiography,” he replied. “It's true that the two brothers have reached an impasse. But isn't that common in many families?

“Tomorrow, they could be best friends again, without anyone understanding why... However, I must say, I don't believe it,” the author added.

“As long as they can't talk to each other with anything other than anger and jealousy, reconciliation will be impossible. William would also have to acknowledge his part in Meghan and Harry's departure.”

