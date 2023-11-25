Prince Harry seeking revenge on Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, confirms source

Prince Harry gives ultimatum to Kate Middleton: ‘Just come clean!’

Prince Harry has given an ultimatum to his sister-in-law Kate Middleton to “come clean” before he exposes her to the world.



In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, penned that he is “patiently waiting for accountability” of the person who unfairly treated his wife, Meghan Markle.

Without mentioning the name of the family member, he wrote, “You know what you did, and I know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean.”

While many close to Harry though he as addressing King Charles, an insider has now confirmed to In Touch Weekly that he was talking about Kate Middleton.

“They used to be incredibly close, but Harry feels Kate betrayed him by shunning his wife,” the insider said of Prince Harry.

The California-based Royal couple responded by portraying Kate Middleton negatively, not just in interviews and Harry’s memoir but also by informally collaborating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on Finding Freedom.

Hence, it is being claimed that Harry also helped Scobie in his upcoming book, Endgame, in which he targets Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Meghan admitted to helping him with the last book, so insiders suspect Harry secretly cooperated with the new one as well,” the source added. “He wants revenge.”