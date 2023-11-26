Prince William does not want to make amends with Prince Harry

Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud

Expert Omid Scobie, who is set to touch upon the brothers’ relationship in his new book ‘Endgame,’ says that William feels betrayed by his younger sibling airing their dirty laundry

Harry, himself in his memoir ‘Spare,’ spoke about his role in the Royal Family, adding: "I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part."

Harry added: "Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced after."