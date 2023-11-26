 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Paris Hilton celebrates baby girl in a unique way amid Christmas

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have welcomed their second child, London, via surrogate after son Phoenix

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Photo Paris Hilton celebrates baby girl in a unique way amid Christmas preparations
Photo Paris Hilton celebrates baby girl in a unique way amid Christmas preparations

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum announced the birth of their first daughter, London, on Thanksgiving.

Last year, the American socialite celebrated her first child, called Phoenix, with the American entrepreneur Carter Reum.

According to a source from US Weekly, the parents were over the moon when the 11-month-old Phoenix became a big brother.

“Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The same outlet’s source reported that the duo’s son, Phoenix, was also “thrilled” to be a big brother.

In a recent post on Instagram, the House of Wax actress shared lovely glimpses into the Christmas setting at her home.

Dedicating this year’s Christmas to their baby girl, the couple has put pink lights on Christmas trees in their house.

Paris Hilton captioned the adorable post:

“Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! (heart and Christmas tree emojis)”

The picture did not capture the new baby, but Paris posed for snaps with her son Phoenix by her side. 

Prince Andrew, royal family receive shocking news related to Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew, royal family receive shocking news related to Virginia Giuffre
Prince Harry gets sweet advice over UK return as popularity plummets
Prince Harry gets sweet advice over UK return as popularity plummets
Kanye West, Chris Brown slammed for anti-semitic moves in viral video
Kanye West, Chris Brown slammed for anti-semitic moves in viral video
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals what made her and Britney Spears ‘complicated’
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals what made her and Britney Spears ‘complicated’
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
King Charles, Prince William at ‘loggerheads’? video
King Charles, Prince William at ‘loggerheads’?
Natalie Portman addresses dangers of being a child star
Natalie Portman addresses dangers of being a child star
Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show
Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show
‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'