Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have welcomed their second child, London, via surrogate after son Phoenix

Photo Paris Hilton celebrates baby girl in a unique way amid Christmas preparations

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum announced the birth of their first daughter, London, on Thanksgiving.

Last year, the American socialite celebrated her first child, called Phoenix, with the American entrepreneur Carter Reum.

According to a source from US Weekly, the parents were over the moon when the 11-month-old Phoenix became a big brother.

“Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The same outlet’s source reported that the duo’s son, Phoenix, was also “thrilled” to be a big brother.

In a recent post on Instagram, the House of Wax actress shared lovely glimpses into the Christmas setting at her home.

Dedicating this year’s Christmas to their baby girl, the couple has put pink lights on Christmas trees in their house.



Paris Hilton captioned the adorable post:

“Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! (heart and Christmas tree emojis)”

The picture did not capture the new baby, but Paris posed for snaps with her son Phoenix by her side.