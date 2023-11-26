 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Mason Hughes

SZA admits to having insecurities: 'I get anxious posting about my life'

SZA opens up about her vulnerabilities related to social media, which triggered anxieties in her

Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

SZA admits to having insecurities: 'I get anxious posting about my life'

For top singers like SZA, it's hard to avoid negativities. One of her insecurities in her star career is: FOMO or the fear of missing out.

Expressing her emotions on X, the Grammy winner shared that watching the social media posts has shot up the anxiety of 'feeling less.'

"I get anxious posting about my life, then get fomo watching other ppl post, then experience way more life, so there's so much more to post, and get anxious about the volume of material, then fomo again watching awesome posts, then back to experiencing more magical life material I can't post," the Missouri singer penned.

The Kiss Me More crooner continued, "No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life .. they teach you how to work for it . Desire it . Protect it Fight tooth and nail for it . Pray for it . imagine it .manifest it .. how do u process all the things you've prayed for."

After the confession, SZA shared a racy picture of herself, "alright y'all be safe now love you bye ps this will make sense soon," she captioned.

