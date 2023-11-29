Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'

Prince Harry was disappointed from Prince William after the release of 'Spare'

Prince Harry was disappointed from Prince William after the release of 'Spare'

Prince Harry was let down by brother Prince William after the release of his memoir ‘Spare.’

The Duke of Sussex, who penned his life story in a book published earlier this year, made elder brother William further upset.

Speaking about the events that unfolded after the release of the book, royal expert Omid Scobie tells ‘Good Morning America’: "Harry was hoping for a reconciliation following his book."

Omid continued: "It was a little upsetting to discover none of this has changed."

This comes as Scobie clarified claims that his newly released book on Royals titled ‘Endgame,’ is an account of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Scobie said: "And let's get this nonsense out the way - #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family. It's not 'Harry and Meghan’s book', I'm not 'Meg’s pal', the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days."